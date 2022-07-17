 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Achiever: Darlene Knudson receives Edward Jones award

Darlene Knudson has received Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships

Knudson was one of only 1,375 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the Jim Harrod award. She has been with the company for 25 years.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. The Edward Jones website is edwardjones.com and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com.  

darlene knudsen

Knudsen
