Achiever: Darlene Knudson receives Edward Jones award

Darlene Knudson has received Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships
Knudson was one of only 1,375 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the Jim Harrod award. She has been with the company for 25 years.
