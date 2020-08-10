You have permission to edit this article.
In the schools

Abbey Ragain, of Billings, was named to the spring honor roll at the University of Kansas.

Shannon Heintz, of Billings, enrolled in the MSN/MBA in Healthcare Administration Dual Degree program at the University of Mary, is a recipient of the university’s $1,000 each Leo Funk Scholarship. To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be enrolled in a graduate nursing program of study; have satisfactorily completed a minimum of 12 graduate credits; have a minimum of one semester of coursework remaining in their program of study; have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater; and submit a brief application essay. Graduate nursing faculty select recipients based on qualifications and written essay submissions.

