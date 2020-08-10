In the schools

Shannon Heintz, of Billings, enrolled in the MSN/MBA in Healthcare Administration Dual Degree program at the University of Mary, is a recipient of the university’s $1,000 each Leo Funk Scholarship. To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be enrolled in a graduate nursing program of study; have satisfactorily completed a minimum of 12 graduate credits; have a minimum of one semester of coursework remaining in their program of study; have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater; and submit a brief application essay. Graduate nursing faculty select recipients based on qualifications and written essay submissions.