AE2S celebrates 30 years

Employee-owners of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S) marked the consulting firm’s 30th anniversary on October 1.
“Thirty years ago, AE2S was co-founded by Charlie Vein and Steve Burian in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a focus on drinking water projects. Over the past three decades, the firm grew from two people to over 300 full and part-time staff in nine states,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO and president, in a press release.
