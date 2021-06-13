AE2S listed on National Zweig's “Best Firms to Work For” list

AE2S, which has an office in Billings, is among the best engineering firms to work for in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry according to the Zweig Group. The civil and environmental engineering consulting firm ranks near the top of the 2021 Best Firms to Work For Awards in the 200+ Employees and Multidiscipline categories.

The Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing, and advisory services resource for firms in the AEC industry. The annual competition involves the largest employee experience survey in the AEC industry. Workplace culture, practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more are measured from the perspectives of management and staff.

Some of the things that set AE2S apart from the competition include the 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a generous benefits package which includes employer-paid health insurance premiums, continuing education options, and the opportunity for employee-owners to grow and to work on challenging projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0