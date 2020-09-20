Ag Worker Health & Services receives recognition, award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ag Worker Health & Services in Billings received national recognition in winning several health center quality improvement awards in September 2020. The combined cash award amounts to $60,582 and comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The health center was awarded for providing clinic services demonstrating: clinical quality, advancement in health information technology and meeting Patient Centered Medical Home standards and guidelines.

Ag Worker Health & Services provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to agricultural workers and their families in Montana, Wyoming and northwest North Dakota. Payment for health care services is based on a person’s annual income. For more information, call the organization at 1-800-813-4492.

