Albaugh named executive director of Montana Nursery and Landscape Assoc.

Gina Albaugh was recently named executive director of the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association. She is responsible for managing the association’s membership, planning the association’s annual events and keeping members informed of legislation and regulatory affairs that affect the industry.
Albaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Montana State University in Bozeman in 2004 and has maintained strong ties to the state’s horticulture industry since that time.
Based in Billings, Albaugh may be reached at 406-755-3079.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.