Alberta Bair Theater announces additions to its slate of directors

Alberta Bair Theater announces additions to its board of directors for the July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 term. Directors are volunteers and ABT’s leadership team.

Officers include Ron Yates of Eide Bailly, LLP, president; Laurence R. Martin of Felt, Martin, Frazier & Weldon, vice president; Duncan Peete of Moulton Bellingham PC, secretary; Jeremiah Rouane, McCall Development, treasurer; and Brooke Murphy of MurphyMyers PLLC, immediate past president.

Directors include Dr. Hewes Agnew, retired surgeon; Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank; Maria Christiaens, retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Bill Davies, U.S. Bank; Brittainy Doucette, 406 Kitchen & Taproom; Kira Fercho, artist; Bill Gottwals, community leader; Shannon Jensen, PayneWest Insurance; Corby Skinner, Skinner/Benoit Public Relations; Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, musician and fancy dancer; and Melissa Yackley, Stockman Bank.

Maria Christiaens

Christaens
Brooke Murphy

Murphy
Bill Gottwals

Gottwals
Brittainy Doucette

Doucette
Brian Brown

Brown

 Clark Marten Photography
William Davies

Davies
Ron Yates

Yates
Corby Skinner

Skinner
Shannon Jensen

Jensen
Melissa Yackley

Yackley
Duncan Peete

Peete

 TonySmith
Larry Martin

Martin
Jeremiah Rouane

Rouane
Hughes Agnew

Agnew 
Kira Fercho

Fercho
Christian Takes Gun Parrish

Takes Gun Parrish
