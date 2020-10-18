Alberta Bair Theater announces board

Alberta Bair Theater recently announced additions to its board of directors for the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 term. Directors are volunteers and ABT’s leadership team.

Officers include Ron Yates of Eide Bailly, LLP, president; Michael Sanderson of Sanderson Stewart, and Laurence R. Martin of Felt, Martin, Frazier & Weldon, vice presidents; Duncan Peete of Moulton Bellingham PC, secretary; Steve Ballock, treasurer; and Brooke Murphy of MurphyMyers PLLC, immediate past president.

Directors include Dr. Hewes Agnew, retired surgeon; Brian Brown, First Interstate Bank; Bill Davies, U.S. Bank; Brittainy Doucette, 406 Kitchen & Taproom; Bill Gottwals, First Interstate Bank; Shannon Jensen, PayneWest Insurance; Jeremiah Rouane, McCall Development; Corby Skinner, Skinner Benoit Public Relations and Melissa Yackley, Stockman Bank.

