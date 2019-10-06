Dave Allen has been selected to serve as emcee and tournament announcer for the upcoming Oceania Open Judo Competition, to be held in Perth, Australia.
The tournament, sanctioned by the International Judo Federation, will be a three-day event and serve as one of the final opportunities for competitors to earn points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes from approximately 40 countries are expected to compete.
You have free articles remaining.
Allen’s duties will include introducing special guests, dignitaries, athletes, and referees during the competition and medalists during the award ceremonies. Allen is an IJF-B International Judo Referee and has worked as a referee and announcer at various national and international tournaments.
He and his wife, Eve, are co-owners and instructors at the Martial Arts Academy of Billings, 528 Lake Elmo Drive, and own Auto Brokers of Montana, and AA&A Auto Rental, 3200 First Ave. N. He may be reached by calling 406-245-9055.