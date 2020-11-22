Altana announces promotions, new staff

Altana Federal Credit Union recently announced staff promotions and an addition to its team.

KaCee Erickson advanced to the role of financial services representative. Erickson joined Altana in 2017 as a member service representative, bringing with her both indirect and direct retail banking experience. She is an active member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce Next Gen group and has assumed leadership roles in Yellowstone County’s Relay for Life Steering Committee. Erickson will travel to serve all seven of Altana’s branch locations. She may be reached by emailing kerickson@altanafcu.org.

Richard Berry was recently promoted to mortgage loan originator. Berry joined Altana as a teller in 2013, and has since served in various member facing and product support roles, ranging from a member service representative to a consumer loan officer. Berry will join the team at Altana’s newest Billings branch, located at 1210 Main St. He may be reached by calling 406-867-3116 or emailing rberry@altanafcu.org.

Tawnia Gerber was recently hired to lead the downtown Billings branch located at 219 N. 25th St. Gerber brings 13 years of credit union experience in numerous roles, ranging from lending to underwriting. Gerber attended Rocky Mountain College and is actively involved in Relay for Life. She may be reached by calling 406-867-3127 or emailing tgerber@altanafcu.org.

