Altana FCU board appoints new president/CEO

The board of directors of Altana Federal Credit Union has announced the appointment of Jason Hagadone of Billings as the credit union’s new president and CEO, replacing Rhonda Diefenderfer who is retiring in May after 30 years with the organization, and 20 years as its president/CEO.

Having spent his entire working career within the financial services industry, Hagadone’s experience ranges from retail banking at Wells Fargo to commercial lending for Stockman Bank. In 2013, Diefenderfer hired Hagadone to serve as Altana’s Business Lending Manager, where he eventually advanced to VP of Business Lending and played a significant role on the senior leadership team alongside Diefenderfer.

Richard A Nauman, Sr., Board Chairman, noted that Hagadone’s active commitment to the counties and members Altana serves aligns well with the organization’s community driven values, something Diefenderfer has significantly invested in over the course of her tenure as President/CEO. When Diefenderfer assumed the President/CEO role in 2001, growth and expansion was also at the forefront of her vision. Under her leadership, Altana grew from two branches with 56 million in assets to seven branches serving members in seven counties, totaling nearly 400 million in assets.

