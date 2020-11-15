 Skip to main content
Alternatives elects board officers

Alternatives Inc. recently elected its board officers for the coming year.

Lisa Skriner, City College at MSU-Billings, will serve as president.

First vice president elect is Verne Petermann, retired, Billings Police Department.

Blade Stiller, First Federal Bank & Trust, will serve as second vice president.

Ziggy Ziegler will serve as secretary/treasurer.

Todd Buchanan, Buchanan Capital, Inc. will serve as past president.

Alternatives is a nonprofit agency that operates the Alpha House Pre-release Center, Passages Women’s Program, the Compass Treatment Program, and the Jail Alternative programs in Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties.

Lisa Skriner

Verne Petermann

Blade Stillner

 Tony Anderson, Big News
Ziggy Ziegler

Todd Buchanan

