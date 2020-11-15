Alternatives elects board officers

Alternatives Inc. recently elected its board officers for the coming year.
Lisa Skriner, City College at MSU-Billings, will serve as president.
First vice president elect is Verne Petermann, retired, Billings Police Department.
Blade Stiller, First Federal Bank & Trust, will serve as second vice president.
Ziggy Ziegler will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Todd Buchanan, Buchanan Capital, Inc. will serve as past president.
Alternatives is a nonprofit agency that operates the Alpha House Pre-release Center, Passages Women’s Program, the Compass Treatment Program, and the Jail Alternative programs in Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties.
