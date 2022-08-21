American Medical Response, Billings Clinic welcome new EMS medical director

BILLINGS — American Medical Response (AMR) Billings and the Billings Clinic have welcomed Dr. William Selde as their new emergency medical services and transport medical director. In his new role, Dr. Selde will be responsible for the clinical oversight of the ground medical transport provider and of local and regional EMS and transport services for the independent health care system.

"I look forward to actively working in the Billings and Yellowstone County EMS system to build on the current functionality and continue to enhance prehospital patient care," said Dr. Selde.

Dr. Selde received his bachelor's degree in health science from the University of Wyoming. He obtained his postgraduate degree in medicine at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and completed his emergency medicine residency at Michigan State University, Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. He also completed an EMS fellowship at the University of New Mexico. Dr. Selde is board certified in emergency medicine and EMS and is a national registry paramedic. He has nearly a decade of experience serving as the EMS medical director for several organizations, including two nationally recognized air medical programs, the Casper and Natrona County Fire Departments and Yellowstone National Park. Dr. Selde also serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy Reserve.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Selde to AMR Billings,” said Rocco Roncarati, regional director for AMR parent company, Global Medical Response. "Dr. Selde has an exceptional background in emergency medicine in the hospital and pre-hospital environments. His range of experience and depth of skills will help to lead our first responders in delivering timely, high-quality patient care to the community of Billings.”

“Dr. Selde is an experienced emergency room physician, with a passion and love for ambulance and flight EMS services,” said Dr. Peter Light, Billings Clinic emergency physician and former EMS director for the hospital. “He has extensive experience in guiding systems in the region and we congratulate him on this new role.”