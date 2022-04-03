Angland joins Stockman Wealth Management as managing director

Pat Angland has joined Stockman Wealth Management as managing director of the Billings office. His responsibilities include expanding new business development opportunities, implementing the company strategy, client service relationship management, and employee coaching and supervision.

Angland brings over 29 years of investment management and trusted field experience to the position. He worked at Stockman as a portfolio manager from 2006-2012 and most recently served as a portfolio manager for a national trust investment firm in Billings. He holds his Series 65 license, which qualifies him as an Investment Advisor Representative (IAR) in Montana.

A Montana native, Angland earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance from the University of Montana. He is active in the community serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County Endowment Foundation and is past chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County.

Angland is located at 402 N Broadway and may be reached at 406-655-2467.

Stockman Wealth Management is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stockman Financial Corp., a family-owned bank holding company serving the banking and investment needs of customers throughout the region.

