Arbizzani named to Mastercard Council

Jeff Arbizzani, First Interstate’s director of treasury solutions delivery, was recently asked by Mastercard to serve on its first U.S. Commercial Issuers Advisory Council.

Mastercard is launching the council to help increase digital adoption of business-to-business payments and spur on conversation about business solutions. This invite-only group consists of industry subject matter experts and executives from banks across the U.S.

