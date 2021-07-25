Arrowhead Marketing announces new hire

Neil Wagner joins Arrowhead Marketing as digital strategist and graphic designer. Wagner brings more than 30 years of experience as a marketer, award-winning designer and photographer to the Arrowhead team. Wagner worked as digital media manager for Nexstar, one of the most successful broadcast companies in the nation and received the prestigious Lee Publications Award for Innovation.
Wagner can be reached via phone at 406-969-3150.
