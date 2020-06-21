Attorneys at Matovich, Keller & Huso included in Mountain States Super Lawyers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carey Matovich, Geoffrey Keller, Katie Huso and Ryan Gustafson, attorneys at Matovich, Keller & Huso, P.C., have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Mountain States Super Lawyers. The Mountain States region includes Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Matovich and Keller were selected as Super Lawyers. Only the top 5% of attorneys in the Mountain States region are recognized as Super Lawyers.

Huso and Gustafson were selected as Rising Stars. Only 2.5% of eligible attorneys are recognized as Rising Stars.

Matovich, Keller & Huso, P.C., may be reached by calling 406-252-5500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0