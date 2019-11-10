Kasey Austin-Morrissey was recently promoted to president at Austin Adventures, taking over leadership by founder and CEO Dan Austin, who ran the company for 30 years.
Austin-Morrissey graduated with honors from the Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana in Missoula.
She guided her first trip at age 6. On the itinerary in Yellowstone, the guides awarded her a Rookie of the Year trophy. Twenty-four years later, Kasey now trains and manages the company’s entire guide team of dozens of guides from all corners of the globe.
Austin-Morrissey’s other recognitions include being:
- Named the world’s top family travel guide by Outside Magazine (2014).
- Recognized by Vacation Agent magazine as a “2012 Rising Star in the Tourism Industry.”
- Named a “40 under Forty” by The Billings Gazette in 2014, and featured in The Gazette's "20 Exceptional Women" in 2015.
Additionally, Austin Adventures promoted 18-year company veteran Christy Hamill to logistics manager.
Austin Adventures is a top provider of luxury, small group, multisport tours for adults and families. It is located at 4336 Christensen Road and may be reached by calling 800-575-1540 or online at austinadventures.com.