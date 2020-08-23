Avitus Technology Services named fast-growing provider

Avitus Technology Services, a division of Avitus Group, has been named one of the fastest-growing solutions providers in the U.S. by CRN, a leader in IT news and insights. According to the rankings published on the CRN site, the company is named to the 34th spot.
Avitus Technology Services serves business customers across the nation, with a strong local focus on Montana and northern Wyoming. The company also has an office located in Springfield, Missouri.
In Billings, Avitus Group is at 175 N. 27th St., No. 800.
