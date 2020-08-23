 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avitus Technology Services named fast-growing provider

Avitus Technology Services named fast-growing provider

{{featured_button_text}}

Avitus Technology Services, a division of Avitus Group, has been named one of the fastest-growing solutions providers in the U.S. by CRN, a leader in IT news and insights. According to the rankings published on the CRN site, the company is named to the 34th spot.

Avitus Technology Services serves business customers across the nation, with a strong local focus on Montana and northern Wyoming. The company also has an office located in Springfield, Missouri.

In Billings, Avitus Group is at 175 N. 27th St., No. 800.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Four join DOWL
Success Stories

Four join DOWL

Donielle Engebretson, Jack Krusemark, Shannon Muenchow and Janice Williams Blansett recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News