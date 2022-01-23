Banathy joins Olympus Technical Services

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental services company with offices in Idaho and Montana, has announced that Kim Banathy has been hired as a project engineer in their Billings office.

Banathy has a bachelor's degree in geological engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno and is licensed as a professional engineer in Wyoming and Montana. Prior to joining Olympus, Banathy worked at engineering firms in Wyoming and Nevada, where she gained valuable experience in mine reclamation, drilling, surveying, data collection, permitting, and the creation and maintenance of geographic information systems.