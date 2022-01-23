 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Banathy joins Olympus Technical Services
0 Comments

Banathy joins Olympus Technical Services

  • 0

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental services company with offices in Idaho and Montana, has announced that Kim Banathy has been hired as a project engineer in their Billings office.

Banathy has a bachelor's degree in geological engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno and is licensed as a professional engineer in Wyoming and Montana. Prior to joining Olympus, Banathy worked at engineering firms in Wyoming and Nevada, where she gained valuable experience in mine reclamation, drilling, surveying, data collection, permitting, and the creation and maintenance of geographic information systems.

Banathy

Banathy

 courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News