Bare is selected for Western Ranch Supply's Future Generation Youth of the Month

In April, Western Ranch Supply selected its fourth Future Generation Youth of the Month, Cole Bare from Reed Point. Bare is involved in many different agriculture aspects from starting a beef-to-table lunch program at his local high school to now being co-owner of Yellowstone Angus Ranch. Agriculture has consumed Bare's everyday life and has been heavily involved in creating diversified agriculture opportunities in his hometown.

When Bare was in high school, he participated in their Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter. While involved in this organization Bare lived out the words ‘community leaders’ with his fellow friend. They created a beef-to-table lunch program in their school district. To Bare, creating this program was more than a high school project. He is still involved and runs the program today. This year marks the third year that the program has been implemented in the school district.

Bare’s eagerness to be involved in the agricultural community doesn’t only shine through in this program, he is also ready to lend a helping hand to fellow ranchers. According to Heather Jarrett, “Cole is often called upon by his fellow ranchers for a bit of help. He steps up and assists with each request, from feeding to calving. Cole is valued by all for his hard work and helping nature.”

Western Ranch Supply was incorporated in 1954 and is currently owned by Keith Robinson, Rob Erickson, and Shayne Vandivort, with three locations in Montana along with delivery services in Montana, Wyoming, and Western North Dakota.

