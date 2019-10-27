Clayton Barnes, an adviser at Edward Jones, recently received the firm's Goodknight Plan Completion Recognition Award for his efforts to provide a greater level of service to his clients while helping the firm continue its steady growth.
The Goodknight Program enables an incoming financial adviser to work with a veteran financial adviser in a close, mentoring relationship. Part of that mentoring includes a provision that allows veteran financial advisers to transition some of their clients to another Edward Jones financial adviser in order to improve client service and grow the Edward Jones branch office network.
Barnes’ office is located at 2290 Grant Road, Suite B, and he may also be reached by calling 652-1595.