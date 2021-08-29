Barrón joins Yellowstone Financial Services

Brianna Barrón has joined Yellowstone Financial Services as an Associate Wealth Advisor.
Prior to YFS, she worked for two years at First Interstate Bank and with non-profits, social enterprises, and churches in Europe, North Africa and Asia. With a passion for serving people, problem-solving solutions, and personal finance, Barrón is looking forward to transitioning her diversified skills to financial advising.
Barrón may be reached at 406-655-3809 or brianna@yellowstonefs.com.
