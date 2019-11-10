Ignacio Barròn Viela, cellist and executive director for the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, is one of only 12 orchestra professionals participating in the League of American Orchestras’ Emerging Leaders Program, the field’s prime source for identifying and cultivating the leadership potential of talented orchestra professionals.
The competitive eight-month program began with a three-day meeting in New York City and also included one-to-one coaching, in-depth seminars led by leadership experts, visits with leaders in cultural and performing arts institutions, virtual convening, and a capstone project culminating at the League’s 2020 National Conference in Minneapolis/St. Paul.
The curriculum develops participants’ individual leadership capabilities and advances strategic thinking, resiliency, and innovation throughout the orchestra field.
You have free articles remaining.
Launched in 2014, the Emerging Leaders Program is the newest chapter in the League’s history of developing orchestral leaders. Along with its previous iteration, the Orchestra Management Fellowship Program, the Emerging Leaders Program has advanced the development of more than 200 alumni — now executive directors and senior executives of orchestras.
Additional League leadership and professional development programs have included the Executive Leadership Programs, Institutional Vision and Critical Issues programs, American Conducting Fellowship Program, and Essentials of Orchestra Management.