Vern Bass, an agent with Old American Insurance Co., was recently named to Old American’s President's Club for the third time.
Bass was also presented the organization’s Distinguished Sales Award in recognition for his outstanding salesmanship by Walter E. Bixby, president, for the second time.
Additionally, Bass was selected to join other top agents at the Old American’s prestigious educational seminar.
An Old American agent since spring of 2015, Bass helps provide seniors throughout eastern Montana a greater peace of mind by offering final expense life insurance, Medicare supplements, Medicare prescription drug plans and short- and long-term care insurance.
Bass may be reached by calling 694-2708.