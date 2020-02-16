Bauer & Clausen Optometry announces changes to team

Bauer & Clausen Optometry recently announced the addition two new optometric technicians and a new patient care coordinator.

Lacey Johnson recently joined Bauer & Clausen as an optometric technician. Her background includes several years of experience in customer service.

Colten Hoffmeier originally joined the team as a patient care coordinator, and now serves in the role of optometric technician. Hoffmeier is also pursuing a degree in astrophysics through the University of Montana.

Erika Torres-Hernandez recently joined Bauer & Clausen Optometry, taking over the role of patient care coordinator. Her background includes several years experience in the retail and customer service industries.

Bauer & Clausen Optometry is located at 100 Brookshire Blvd. and may be reached by calling 656-8886.

