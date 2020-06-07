Becker promoted at First Interstate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sara Becker was recently promoted to senior vice president, director of marketing and communications at First Interstate. Becker served in the role of First Interstate’s marketing manager (vice president), since February 2018 and has been with First Interstate serving in a variety of marketing and communications roles since 2010. She will continue to oversee the execution and strategy of all marketing functions across First Interstate’s six-state footprint as well as manage a team of marketing and communications professionals.

Becker holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Gonzaga University and has more than 19 years of industry experience. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management and serves as Montana’s Lt. Governor for District XI of the American Advertising Federation. An avid reader and champion for literacy, Becker serves as a board member of the Billings Public Library Foundation. She is also a 2019 Billings Gazette 40 under 40 honoree.

Serving as a major brand ambassador for First Interstate, Becker played an instrumental role in leading First Interstate through brand refresh efforts as well as shaping the company’s digital marketing strategy.

Becker may be reached by calling 406-255-5314.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0