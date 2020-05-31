Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices achieve President's Circle status

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices achieve President's Circle status

At the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Convention, held in Houston, local associates were honored for achieving levels of production that placed them among the top associates in the nation for 2019.

Associates who achieved the President's Circle level of production, which places them among the top 5% of agents in the franchise, nationally, include: Suzie Countway; Bill and Anita Dolan, of The Dolan Team; Ginger Nelson; and Jeanne Peterson.

Suzie Countway

COUNTWAY

 Vance Elumbaugh
Bill Dolan

Bill Dolan

 Kelvin Pinney
Anita Dolan

Anita Dolan

 Kelvin Pinney
Ginger Nelson

NELSON

 Vance Elumbaugh
Jeanne Peterson

PETERSON

 Vance Elumbaugh
