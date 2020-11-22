Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announces 3rd quarter regional awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced their third quarter regional awards for 2020.

Nancy Curtiss and The Patterson Team of Dan Patterson and Stephanie Patterson placed first and second, respectively, as the Top Agents or Teams within the state of Montana in Residential Units.

Curtiss also placed third in Montana for Total GCI and ninth nationally in Residential Units.

The Floberg Real Estate office placed first in Residential Units and third in total GCI in the Western division, for a company with 41-75 sales professionals. Additionally, the office placed in the top 30 offices nationally in Residential Units.

Nancy Curtiss may be reached at 406-696-2434.

Dan Patterson may be reached at 406-321-4182.

Stephanie Patterson may be reached at 406-321-0759.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0