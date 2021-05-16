 Skip to main content
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announces new hire

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is proud to announce that Toni Hale has earned the national certification as a Certified New Home Specialist. Training involves over 22 hours of specialized course work and passing the CNHS certification test. It covers architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology & scheduling. It also covers positive buyer/builder relations, all aspects of customer service & use of various organizational tools & systems to provide an agent with the expertise, strategies & tools to professionally assist anyone interested in a brand new or existing home. Toni can be reached at 406-690-3181.

