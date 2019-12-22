Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced its third quarter regional awards.
Third place for the entire Western Region based on office size was awarded to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate office in Billings, with Tom Hanel as broker/owner.
For Most Residential Units in Montana within the Berkshire Hathaway Franchise, First Place was awarded to Team Hanel, Tom and Robin Hanel; second place was awarded to Sheila Larsen; and third place was awarded to The Patterson Team, Dan and Stephanie Patterson.
Tom Hanel may be reached at tom@tomhanel.com or 690-4448.
Robin Hanel may be reached at robin@robinhanel.com or 860-6181.
Sheila Larsen may be reached at sheila@floberg.com or 672-1130.
Dan Patterson may be reached at dpatterson@floberg.com or 321-4182.
Stephanie Patterson may be reached at sold@stephpatterson.com or 321-0759.