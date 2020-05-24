Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates honored

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Convention, held in Houston, local associates were honored for achieving levels of production that placed them among the top associates in the nation for 2019.

Sheila Larsen achieved the Chairman's Circle Platinum level of production that placed her among the top 1% of agents in the franchise, nationally. She also earned the Relocation Award, for most written referrals in the Floberg office.

Tom and Robin Hanel of Team Hanel achieved the Chairman's Circle Platinum level of production that placed them among the top 1% of agents/teams in the franchise, nationally. The team also received the 5 Year Legend Award, for achieving Chairman's Circle Status for five consecutive years.

Heidi Brosovich achieved the Chairman's Circle Gold level of production that placed her among the top 2% of agents in the franchise, nationally.

Stella Ossello Burke achieved the Chairman's Circle Gold level of production that placed her among the top 2% of agents in the franchise, nationally.

Nancy Curtiss achieved the Chairman's Circle Gold level of production that placed her among the top 2% of agents in the franchise, nationally.