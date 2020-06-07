Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates recognized

Local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates were recently recognized at the 2020 National Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices convention in Houston.
Achieving the Leading Edge level of production, placing them among the top 8% of agents in the franchise, nationally, for 2019 were: Maya Burton, Diana Carroll, Myles Egan, Darwin George, Rhonda Grimm, Linda Nygard, Brandon Treese and Asia Alder.
Additionally, Alder received the Achievement Award for being the top producing rookie at the Floberg office.
