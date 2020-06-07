Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates recognized

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates recognized

{{featured_button_text}}

Local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices associates were recently recognized at the 2020 National Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices convention in Houston.

Achieving the Leading Edge level of production, placing them among the top 8% of agents in the franchise, nationally, for 2019 were: Maya Burton, Diana Carroll, Myles Egan, Darwin George, Rhonda Grimm, Linda Nygard, Brandon Treese and Asia Alder.

Additionally, Alder received the Achievement Award for being the top producing rookie at the Floberg office.

+7 
Maya Burton

BURTON
+7 
Diana Carroll

CARROLL
+7 
Myles Egan

EGAN
+7 
Darwin George

GEORGE
+7 
Rhonda Grimm

GRIMM
+7 
Linda Nygard

NYGARD
+7 
Brandon Treese

TREESE
+7 
Asia Alder

ALDER
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News