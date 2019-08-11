Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate announced the recent achievements of eight Realtors.
Maya Burton, Sheila Larsen, Nancy Curtiss, and Robin and Tom Hanel recently earned Luxury Collection Specialist designation. To achieve this designation, agents must exemplify what it means to provide outstanding service to buyers and sellers in the luxury market, complete specialized training and achieve personal electives that advanced their careers as luxury agents.
Burton may be reached by calling 591-0106.
Larsen may be reached by calling 672-1130.
Curtiss may be reached by calling 696-2434.
Robin and Tom may be reached by calling 860-6181 or 690-4448.
Catie Hanser was awarded 2019 Rookie of the Year by Billings Association of Realtors. Hanser may be reached by calling 697-4321.
Rhonda Grimm and Bill Dolan each obtained a Broker’s License. The licensure creates a higher professional standard for the broker and the clients they serve. The increase of accountability and knowledge enables the broker to better educate their buyers and sellers and compound on experience to ultimately better service their clients.
Grimm may be reached by calling 661-7186.
Dolan may be reached by calling 860-5575.