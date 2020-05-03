Berry promoted at Stockman Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lori Berry has been promoted to assistant vice president, operations officer for the Stockman Bank Billings market. She jointly oversees and manages the Operations Department for all of the Billings area Stockman Bank locations, along with Rhonda Moore.

Berry brings over 40 years of banking experience to the position and has been with Stockman Bank since 2005. Her responsibilities include oversight of the market customer service representatives and receptionists in conjunction with branch management, as well as assisting with daily completion of operational functions and processes.

Berry earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rocky Mountain College. She is an active volunteer for the God’s Child Project based out of Bismarck, North Dakota, serving on a home-build crew and in the Malnourished Children’s Hospital in Antigua, Guatemala. Berry is a past board member for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Her office is at 2700 King Ave. W. She may be reached at 655-2738.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0