Berry rejoins Gazette photo desk

Ryan Berry was recently hired as a staff photographer at The Billings Gazette.

Berry joins Larry Mayer and Mike Clark at the photo desk, filling a vacancy left by Casey Page after her promotion to city editor.

A Chicago-area native and graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Berry has previously worked as the head photographer for both the Havre Daily News and Bozeman Daily Chronicle and was a photo intern at The Gazette in 2019.

He may be reached at ryan.berry@billingsgazette.com.

Ryan Berry

Berry

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
