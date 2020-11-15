Berry rejoins Gazette photo desk

Ryan Berry was recently hired as a staff photographer at The Billings Gazette.
Berry joins Larry Mayer and Mike Clark at the photo desk, filling a vacancy left by Casey Page after her promotion to city editor.
A Chicago-area native and graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Berry has previously worked as the head photographer for both the Havre Daily News and Bozeman Daily Chronicle and was a photo intern at The Gazette in 2019.
He may be reached at ryan.berry@billingsgazette.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.