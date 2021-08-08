Beyond The Box receives National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

Beyond The Box in Billings received national certification through Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC). WBENC Certification validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. Their world-class certification standard is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and government entities.

Kristy Ferguson, co-owner & CEO of Beyond the Box (BTB) has also been selected by the WBENC to join a national cohort of women-owned businesses in the WeTHRIVE program. WeTHRIVE is a virtual executive development program tailored to help Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) survive the uncertainty of today and grow and thrive for the future.

Ferguson says about their WBNEC certification, “Getting WBENC certified has been a goal of mine since the beginning. I want to be surrounded by other women who have gone through similar growing pains and in turn, to be able to offer my support to those new to ownership. I love that they offer education to help grow your business and are specifically interested in how you will impact your community with this knowledge.”

Beyond The Box was assigned to the Grow Course Track in the WeTHRIVE program, based on a personal and business assessment completed during the application process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0