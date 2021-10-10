Big Sky Care Connect hires CEO

Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC), Montana’s designated health information exchange (HIE), has announced the hiring of Ben Tyrrell as its chief executive officer.

Before the launch of BSCC in 2020, Montana was just one of two states in the U.S. without a state-designated HIE. An HIE is a modern system for improving patient health by saving time and expediting quality patient care through sophisticated information technology. BSCC feeds data from health care providers across the state into a centralized digital network which serves as a real-time information portal for participating providers, patients and payers in Montana. Health care organizations of all types throughout Montana can participate in the network.

Tyrrell has lived in Montana for over a decade and is a graduate of Connecticut College where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Government & Economics, and received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a focus in Finance & Strategy. He has extensive operational, business development and strategic management experience in the acute care, post-acute care, and outpatient service sectors. Tyrrell has been active in community service, serving as president of the board of directors of CASA of Yellowstone County and in several other community organizations.

“I believe we have accomplished much in three years, and I’m very proud to be a part of this important work to improve the lives of Montana citizens," Tyrrell said in a press release.

