Big Sky Economic Development to receive U.S. Bank Foundation 'Community Possible' Grant

Big Sky Economic Development will receive a $12,000 U.S. Bank Foundation Community Possible grant to be directed toward financial education for small businesses and workforce development initiatives.
Bill Davies, U.S. Bank Regional President, said “We know that a strong small business environment and an educated workforce ensures the prosperity of our communities. We provide grant support to programs and organizations that help small businesses thrive, allow people to succeed in the workforce, provide pathways to higher education and gain greater financial literacy. Big Sky Economic Development is a tremendous advocate for small business and workforce development, and we can’t think of a better partner to help us fulfill this work.”
