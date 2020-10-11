Big Sky Senior Services elects board

Big Sky Senior Services Inc., a local nonprofit providing services to help senior citizens remain in their homes, living independently, safe and free from abuse, recently announced the results of its 2020/2021 board of directors election is as follows:
- President: Jason Hagadone is vice president of lending at Altana Federal Credit Union and has served as a board member since 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rocky Mountain College.
- Vice-President: Ploumi Saliaris is a community volunteer and a board member since 2019. She worked in the hospitality industry and bank management. She has a master’s degree in hotel and catering management from the University of Ulster in Jordanstown, Northern Ireland.
- Treasurer: Lyndsey Geering is the corporate controller for Avadyne Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting option from MSU-Bozeman and is a Certified Public Accountant with over 13 years of experience.
- Secretary: Dawn Larimer is the owner of Personal Financial Care LLC providing conservatorship services in the area. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Eastern Montana College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana.
Board members who have continued with their service include:
- Lisa Perry is the community relations manager for NorthWestern Energy. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MSU-Billings.
- Gerry Fagan is an attorney with Moulton Bellingham PC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Montana State University and a law degree from the University of Montana.
- Michael Skehan is the chief operating officer for St. Vincent Healthcare. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College and a master’s in public administration from the University of San Francisco.
- Kevin Sider works at St. John’s Lutheran Ministries and serves as executive director of Mission Ridge and WyndStone. He graduated from Concordia College with a bachelor’s degree in business-health administration.
- Tyler Amundson is the lead pastor at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Formerly, he was an associate pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Helena. He received a master's in divinity at Iliff School of Theology and studied Organizational & Multicultural Communications at Eastern Washington University.
- Jim Corson, a community volunteer, retired in 2015 working in the Billings office for Senator Max Baucus and Senator John Walsh prior. He also worked with seniors at the Yellowstone Council of Aging for 10 years. Corson is also serving as a governor appointee to the Montana Board of Dentistry, the Regional Mental Health Center Board and the Billings City Community Development Board.
- Denise Armstrong is the executive director for Big Sky Senior Services.
