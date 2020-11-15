Billedeaux joins Stockman Bank

Sara Billedeaux recently joined Stockman Bank as vice president, audit director. Her responsibilities include directing the overall internal and external audit functions for Stockman Bank and its affiliates, including its financial, operation and compliance processes.

Billedeaux brings 15 years banking experience to the position, which includes internal auditing, risk management, accounting, fraud and project management. She has extensive knowledge in audit management.

Billedeaux earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting, graduating summa cum laude, from Chadron State College in Nebraska. She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, as well as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner.

Her office is at 402 N. Broadway and she may be reached at 406-655-2456.

