Billings agency recognized for participation and peer counseling

Only one Montana agency of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is being recognized this week with a WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

RiverStone Health of Billings won a Premiere Award, the only award issued this year in the state. RiverStone is being recognized for its successes in the percentage of women who breastfeed without using formula and its level of partnership in the community.

“USDA established the award program to recognize local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Cheryl Kennedy, FNS Mountain Plains regional administrator. "The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0