Billings-based KOA surpasses record year by 33% in 2021

Cementing the best year in 60 years of company history, Billings-based Kampgrounds of America, Inc. reports a 33.2% revenue increase over 2020 and a 33% increase in revenue over 2019, the company’s previous highest-grossing year, in its Q4 business report.
Advanced deposits on future business are up 51% over the previous year, indicating this growth will continue into 2022. Additionally, KOA continues its expansion in franchise contracts and its company-owned portfolio, adding 13 new campgrounds, 13 new construction contracts and 15 owned locations in 2021.
Leading the way, KOA reports a 41.8% increase in short-term revenue in 2021. Compared to a record 2019, 2021’s short-term revenue is up over 38%. Short-term occupancy for 2021 increased 31.4% and 21.7% over 2020 and 2019, respectively.
While slightly down compared to 2020, KOA shares increases from 2019 across their long-term business. End-of-year reporting indicates that long-term registration revenue was up 9.3%.
Across all businesses, KOA’s occupancy finishes 2021, 5.6% up over 2020 and 12.7% over 2019.
“We are excited to close 2021 and go into our 60th year in business with our strongest financial performance ever, and even more pleased with the indicators of future growth,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. “The pandemic served as a catalyst for many people to try camping for the first time, and with a 51.1% increase in advanced deposits, that isn’t slowing down. People are choosing to camp over other travel options and they are choosing to camp at KOAs.”
Pointing to continued strength of the KOA brand and services, the company’s system of franchised campgrounds continued its growth in 2021. End-of-year totals show 26 new franchise locations across the KOA system. Thirteen of the locations added in 2021 are new construction contracts, indicating demand for more camping inventory.
In addition to growth in its franchise business, KOA continues to expand its owned campground portfolio. In 2021 KOA added 15 new campground locations or land for future development. In addition, KOA reports four dispositions.