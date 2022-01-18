Billings-based KOA surpasses record year by 33% in 2021

Cementing the best year in 60 years of company history, Billings-based Kampgrounds of America, Inc. reports a 33.2% revenue increase over 2020 and a 33% increase in revenue over 2019, the company’s previous highest-grossing year, in its Q4 business report.

Advanced deposits on future business are up 51% over the previous year, indicating this growth will continue into 2022. Additionally, KOA continues its expansion in franchise contracts and its company-owned portfolio, adding 13 new campgrounds, 13 new construction contracts and 15 owned locations in 2021.

Leading the way, KOA reports a 41.8% increase in short-term revenue in 2021. Compared to a record 2019, 2021’s short-term revenue is up over 38%. Short-term occupancy for 2021 increased 31.4% and 21.7% over 2020 and 2019, respectively.

While slightly down compared to 2020, KOA shares increases from 2019 across their long-term business. End-of-year reporting indicates that long-term registration revenue was up 9.3%.

Across all businesses, KOA’s occupancy finishes 2021, 5.6% up over 2020 and 12.7% over 2019.