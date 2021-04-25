Billings Career Center principal recognized by AHEC Advisory Council

Scott Anderson, Billings Career Center principal, was honored in April by the AHEC Advisory Council for his long-standing support of the Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center. Anderson has served on the 16-member council since 2013. He has built a great partnership with the Billings Career Center supporting AHEC in working with students interested in health care careers. For example, many Billings Career Center students have attended MedCareers with rotations at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. Career Center students have attended summer MedStart five-day camp based at RiverStone Health.