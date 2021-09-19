 Skip to main content
Billings Catholic Schools Foundation announces new officers and board members

The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation Board of Directors has announced the  its new officers and board members for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Newly elected officers include Cote Mangel, board chair, senior financial consultant at TD Ameritrade; Tricia Hansen, vice-chair, assistant vice president, marketing and public relations manager for Stockman Bank and Bryce Burke, secretary/treasurer, attorney at Moulton, Bellingham, PPC. Newly elected directors include Jared Harris, vice president, Montana area manager for HDR Inc.; Amy Reger, speech language pathology/community partner; Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank.

They join current directors John Newbury, past chair, Jeremy Hauk, Shannon Jensen, Janet Kirk, Jason Mueller, Brittanie Paquette, Colton Welhaven, Becky Williams, Quinn Donovan, Connor Cunningham, Austin Trunkle, and Ryan Toner.

Rick McCann will serve on the Foundation Board as the Billings Catholic School Board of Directors representative.

The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation is dedicated to fostering the continued success and enrichment of the Billings Catholic Schools, by providing and increasing an endowment and overseeing all fundraising efforts to ensure long- and short-term financial stability and support. For more information, call Adam Liberty, BCSF president, at 252-0252 or go to billingscatholicschoolsfoundation.org.

+5 
Amy Reger

Reger 

 Photo courtesy Tricia Hansen
+5 
Bryce Burke

Burke 

 Photo courtesy Tricia Hansen
+5 
Cote Mangel

Mangel 

 Photo courtesy Tricia Hansen
+5 
Jared Harris

Harris

 Photo courtesy Tricia Hansen
+5 
Kevin Riley

Riley
+5 
Tricia Hansen

Hansen 

 Photo courtesy Tricia Hansen
