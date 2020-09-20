Billings Catholic Schools Foundation names board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation Board of Directors recently announced the induction of officers and board members for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Each one of these individuals is committed to making a difference by donating their time, and incredible talents.

Officers include John Newbury, board chair; Jennifer Sayler, vice-chair, and Bob Brown, secretary/treasurer.

Newly elected directors include: Quinn Donovan, Connor Cunningham, Tricia Hansen, Austin Trunkle, Ryan Toner and Bryce Burke.

Established directors include: Jeremy Hauk, Cote Mangel, Hanna Wagner, Dan Williams, Janet Kirk, Jason Mueller, Colton Welhaven, Shannon Jensen, Becky Williams and Brittanie Paquette.

Alex McCready will serve on the Foundation Board as the Billings Catholic School Board of Directors representative.

The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation is dedicated to fostering the continued success and enrichment of the Billings Catholic Schools, by providing and increasing an endowment and overseeing all fundraising efforts to ensure long- and short-term financial stability and support. For more information, call Janyce Haider, BCSF president, at 252-0252 or go to billingscatholicschoolsfoundation.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0