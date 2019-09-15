The Billings Catholic Schools Foundation board of directors recently announced the induction of officers and board members for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Officers include John Newbury, board chair; Jennifer Sayler, vice-chair; and Bob Brown, secretary/treasurer.
Newly elected directors include Janet Kirk, Jason Mueller, Colton Welhaven, Shannon Jensen and Brittanie Paquette.
Established directors include Jessica Fehr, Jeremy Hauk, Jared Harris, Cote Mangel, Jeannie Tracy, Hanna Wagner and Dan Williams.
Alex McCready will serve as the Billings Catholic School board of directors representative.
For more information about the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation, call Janyce Haider, BCSF president, at 252-0252, or go to billingscatholicschoolsfoundation.org.