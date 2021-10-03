 Skip to main content
Billings Chamber announces 2021-2022 Business Advocacy Advisory board members

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces its 2021-2022 Business Advocacy Board members, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, via press release.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce maintains two advisory boards related to Business Advocacy — the Local Government Advisory Board, and the State & Federal Government Advisory Board. These two boards work closely with the Chamber’s Business Advocacy staff and advise the Billings Chamber Board of Directors on all public policy matters, including candidate endorsements, lobbying efforts, and policy positions; those policy positions are contained within the Chamber’s Public Policy Guide, which the advisory boards review and update every two years.

Local Government Advisory Board members:

Randy Hafer (Chair) - High Plains Architects

Luke Kobold - Billings Clinic

Shelli Mann - Boothill Inn & Suites

D'Vaughn Hayes - Profile by Sanford Health

Kolten Knatterud - IMEG

Brandon Scala - Valley Credit Union

Dan Carter - ExxonMobil

Lori Walker - Home 2 Suites

Sean Lynch - Pub Station

Carmelita Dominguez - Montana Allergy and Asthma Specialists

State and Federal Government Advisory Board Members:

Heather McDowell (Chair) - Sibanye - Stillwater

Heidi Duncan - Billings Clinic

Barbara Schneeman - RiverStone Health

Chuck Tooley - Tooley Communications

Bill Kennedy - MSU Billings Foundation

Pat White - Jacobs Engineering Group

Ron Yates - Eide Bailly, LLP

Karen Fagg - H-B Property MT LLC.

Jess Peterson - Western Skies Strategies

Jennifer Sayler - Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op, Inc.

