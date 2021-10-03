Billings Chamber announces 2021-2022 Business Advocacy Advisory board members

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces its 2021-2022 Business Advocacy Board members, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, via press release.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce maintains two advisory boards related to Business Advocacy — the Local Government Advisory Board, and the State & Federal Government Advisory Board. These two boards work closely with the Chamber’s Business Advocacy staff and advise the Billings Chamber Board of Directors on all public policy matters, including candidate endorsements, lobbying efforts, and policy positions; those policy positions are contained within the Chamber’s Public Policy Guide, which the advisory boards review and update every two years.
Local Government Advisory Board members:
Randy Hafer (Chair) - High Plains Architects
Luke Kobold - Billings Clinic
Shelli Mann - Boothill Inn & Suites
D'Vaughn Hayes - Profile by Sanford Health
Kolten Knatterud - IMEG
Brandon Scala - Valley Credit Union
Dan Carter - ExxonMobil
Lori Walker - Home 2 Suites
Sean Lynch - Pub Station
Carmelita Dominguez - Montana Allergy and Asthma Specialists
State and Federal Government Advisory Board Members:
Heather McDowell (Chair) - Sibanye - Stillwater
Heidi Duncan - Billings Clinic
Barbara Schneeman - RiverStone Health
Chuck Tooley - Tooley Communications
Bill Kennedy - MSU Billings Foundation
Pat White - Jacobs Engineering Group
Ron Yates - Eide Bailly, LLP
Karen Fagg - H-B Property MT LLC.
Jess Peterson - Western Skies Strategies
Jennifer Sayler - Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op, Inc.