The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the 2022 recipients of the Billings Chamber Business Excellence Awards. The public nominated outstanding businesses and professionals in a variety of categories, and the winners were selected by a volunteer scoring committee.

The 2022 award recipients are:

Employer of the Year - Altana FCU

Business Person of the Year - Devon Davidson, MARS of Billings

Inclusion Award - Billings Clinic

Customer Service Excellence - Virginia Mermel, Ph.D., CNS of Back pack Meals and Teen Pantries

NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader - Jaidyn Simmons, Treasure Realty Group

Each award recipient will be honored during the 2022 Billings Chamber Breakfast event at MetraPark featuring Tony Hawk and presented by KULR8 and Billings Clinic on April 7. The event will be held from 7 – 9 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m.

Earlier this year, the Chamber honored Kris Carpenter as the Legacy Award honoree and Bill Dutcher was recognized for Agricultural Excellence.

