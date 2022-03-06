 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the 2022 recipients of the Billings Chamber Business Excellence Awards

  • 0

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the 2022 recipients of the Billings Chamber Business Excellence Awards. The public nominated outstanding businesses and professionals in a variety of categories, and the winners were selected by a volunteer scoring committee.

The 2022 award recipients are:

Altana Federal Credit Union

Employer of the Year - Altana FCU

Devon Davidson

Devon Davidson

Business Person of the Year - Devon Davidson, MARS of Billings

Billings Clinic

Inclusion Award - Billings Clinic

Virginia Mermel

Virginia Mermel

Customer Service Excellence - Virginia Mermel, Ph.D., CNS of Back pack Meals and Teen Pantries 

Jaidyn Simmons

Jaidyn Simmons

NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader - Jaidyn Simmons, Treasure Realty Group

Each award recipient will be honored during the 2022 Billings Chamber Breakfast event at MetraPark featuring Tony Hawk and presented by KULR8 and Billings Clinic on April 7. The event will be held from 7 – 9 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m.

People are also reading…

Earlier this year, the Chamber honored Kris Carpenter as the Legacy Award honoree and Bill Dutcher was recognized for Agricultural Excellence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News