Billings Chamber of Commerce names board members

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces its 2022-2023 board of directors, effective through June 30, 2023.

The Executive Board is comprised of: Julie Seedhouse, Century 21, Chair; Jeremy Vannatta, PayneWest Insurance, Chair Elect; Debbie Potter, Eide Bailly, Treasurer; Nichole Mehling, Billings Clinic – Past Chair.

Three new members of the board are being welcomed: Bryce Terpstra (Jones Construction, Inc.), Steve Warhlich (Best Western Clocktower Inn), and Brian Brown (First Interstate Bank).

At-Large Directors: Toby O’Rourke, KOA, Inc.; Krik or Jansezian, St. Vincent Healthcare; Jess Peterson, Western Skies Strategies; John Brewer, Billings Chamber President/CEO.

The additional directors that make up the Chamber board are:

Sean Lynch – 1111 Presents/Pub Station; David Mitchell – Coldwell Banker Commercial CBS;

Carmelita Dominguez – Montana Allergy & Asthma Specialists; Lilly Corning – Corning Companies; William Henry – Be Better World; Dr. Scott Ellner – Billings Clinic; Heather McDowell – Sibanye Stillwater; Wayne Nelson – Stockman Bank Development; Dave Worstell – Billings Gazette

Ex-Officio members include: Becky Bey – KLJ; Dr. Bob Wilmouth – Rocky Mountain; Steve Arveschoug – Big Sky Economic Development; Chris Kukulski – City of Billings; Greg Upham – Billings Public Schools; Katy Easton – Downtown Billings Alliance; Dr. Stefani Hicswa – MSU Billings; Leonard Smith – Native American Corporation.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce also sincerely thanks outgoing board members Lenette Kosovich (Rimrock) and Mike Nelson (Northern Hotel) for their dedicated service to the Board of Directors.